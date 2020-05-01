Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
FAQ about stimulus checks
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Nearly 100 sailors on U.S. Navy warship docked in San Diego test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Love Beyond Walls organization helping the homeless during COVID-19 through Love Sinks In campaign
Video
Experimental drug Remdesivir gets emergency FDA authorization to treat coronavirus patients
L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
Ventura County officials provide coronavirus update
Video
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Nearly 100 sailors on U.S. Navy warship docked in San Diego test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Experimental drug Remdesivir gets emergency FDA authorization to treat coronavirus patients
L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
Ventura County officials provide coronavirus update
Video
Virus delays prison time for Hot Pockets heiress, ex-CEO involved in college admissions scam
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Local fashion brand Leisure Lab join the fight to beat COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
What parents need to know about COVID-19 and their kids with Dr. Tanya Altmann
Video
Social distancing and window shopping with Tweak: Best Gift Store Ever
Video
Stylish gifts for Mother’s Day with style expert Ashley Fultz
Video
Transparent face shields and respiratory shields being made by LA Face Shields in Monterey Park
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Coronavirus & Real Estate pt: II | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.35 School’s in for summer? | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.34 The Case for remdesivir | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Following the Path with Kris Van Cleave | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Ep.33 Those who don’t learn from history… | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom gives latest update on California’s response to coronavirus
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1
Love Beyond Walls organization helping the homeless during COVID-19 through Love Sinks In campaign
Coronavirus
Posted:
May 1, 2020 / 01:26 PM PDT
/
Updated:
May 1, 2020 / 01:12 PM PDT
This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7pm on April 27, 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA partners with Salvation Army
Most Popular
Demonstrators gather in Huntington Beach after city vows legal action against state’s order to close beaches
Video
Some California cities push back against Newsom’s coronavirus stay-home orders
Experimental drug Remdesivir gets emergency FDA authorization to treat coronavirus patients
Here is California’s list of approved outdoor activities during the stay-at-home order
Ventura County officials provide coronavirus update
Video
L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
Here are the 4 stages of Newsom’s plan to gradually reopen California
Video
Latest News
Nearly 100 sailors on U.S. Navy warship docked in San Diego test positive for COVID-19
Experimental drug Remdesivir gets emergency FDA authorization to treat coronavirus patients
L.A. County officials to provide latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
Ventura County officials provide coronavirus update
Video
Virus delays prison time for Hot Pockets heiress, ex-CEO involved in college admissions scam
Tesla stock price falls minutes after CEO Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock price is too high, IMO’
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA