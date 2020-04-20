Machine that could decontaminate 20,000 N95 masks daily arrives in Burbank, company says

In this illustration dated Feb. 26, 2020, protective N95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Credit: EVA HAMBACH / AFP / Getty Images)

A machine that could decontaminate tens of thousands of N95 masks each day has arrived in California — potentially alleviating some of the shortages of personal protective equipment for medical workers.

Battelle, an Ohio-based scientific research and development company, confirmed Monday morning that its cleaning unit has arrived at the Burbank airport, where it will remain located.

It could decontaminate up to 20,000 N95 masks a day, said Battelle spokeswoman Katy Delaney in an email.

“The team is setting it up now and expects it to become operational in about a week,” said Delaney.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.