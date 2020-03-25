Maintenance worker at Metro bus yard in Hyde Park tests positive for COVID-19

A maintenance worker at the Metro bus yard in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The employee last worked at the Division 5 bus yard on Van Ness Avenue near 54th Street on March 16, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The worker was hospitalized but has since been discharged to recover at home under quarantine, Metro said.

The agency received confirmation of the worker’s COVID-19 diagnosis on March 23. The site was cleaned and disinfected the next day, according to Metro.

Other employees who may have been in contact with the patient have been notified. They’ve been asked to take their temperatures twice a day and seek care if they experience any symptoms, officials said.

Metro has bus yards located across the region, where bus operators report and the vehicles are maintained.

The county transportation system has adjusted its bus and rail operations during the stay-at-home order proclaimed last week, but it continues to run for people who work essential sectors such as health care.

“If you’re not in those categories, we ask that you do your part, stay home and socially distance yourself from others,” said a post on Metro’s blog.

Metrolink adjusts schedules effective Thursday, March 26 due to COVID-19 crisis. https://t.co/jCfDfU0ca5 pic.twitter.com/u5bdI7TkqM — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) March 24, 2020

Earlier Tuesday, Metro announced that two contractors working on separate construction projects—one in downtown L.A. and another in Inglewood—also tested positive for the coronavirus. They did not work on daily operations of the bus and rail system, but the people they worked with have been asked to self-quarantine, Metro said.

