Majority of Lakers players in L.A. get tested for coronavirus

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers speak during a time out in the second half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 06, 2019. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The majority of Lakers still in Los Angeles were tested for the coronavirus around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The testing took place by a doctor at the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo.

One person said the doctor inserted a big swab in the nose, that it had to touch the throat and then was twisted while inside the nose. It took about 10 seconds for the testing to be completed.

The testing wasn’t mandatory for the Lakers’ players, and none of the coaches were tested.

