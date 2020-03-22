‘A complete zoo’: Reports of crowded beaches, trails prompt Malibu officials to remind public of stay home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Malibu officials on Sunday urged the public to follow the county's order to stay at home after receiving reports of crowded trails and beaches.

While the city doesn't operate county beaches and trails, federal lands including Solstice Canyon, and the state-owned Malibu Pier and Point Dume Nature Preserve, authorities said they're concerned about the the number of visitors in the community's recreation areas.

People ride bikes on the Santa Monica Pier on March 21, 2020. (KTLA)

On Saturday, a number of people took to social media to post photos of crowds on the Malibu coast, as well as as other places such as Hermosa Beach. The Santa Monica Pier was empty earlier that morning, but the tourist site had drawn a crowd by the afternoon.

At around 9 a.m. Sunday, Zuma Beach in Malibu appeared mostly deserted except for a few surfers and pedestrians.

Local resident Scott, who was on a walk with his partner, described the beach on Saturday as "a complete zoo."

"The only way we’re going to beat this is by abiding by the distancing [rule]. ... People are crazy," he told KTLA.

Malibu officials said they're working with state and county authorities to address the issue.

"The County Order does not prohibit people from outdoor activities such as hiking, walking, shopping at essential businesses, so long as all persons practice the County’s guidelines on social distancing and handwashing," a statement from the city said.

The public can report violations by calling the county public health officer at 888-700-9995 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., sending an email to Ehmail@ph.lacounty.gov, or visiting the county website, according to the city of Malibu.

On Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom admonished Californians who continued to gather in large groups in public spaces despite a statewide stay-at-home order intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Be a good neighbor. Be a good citizen," Newsom said in a news conference. "Those young people that are still out there on the beaches thinking this is a party time — grow up. It’s time to wake up, time to recognize it’s not just about the old folks. It’s about your impact on their lives. Don’t be selfish, recognize you have a responsibility to meet this moment.”