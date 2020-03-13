Manhattan Beach has two reported coronavirus patients, city officials say

The Manhattan Beach Pier is seen in this Drone5 image from Feb. 8, 2018. (KTLA)

Manhattan Beach officials on Thursday said the city has has two reported coronavirus patients and expressed frustration about not learning of the cases earlier.

An individual called City Hall to inform officials of the diagnosis, according to a city press release. The caller said he or she and another person contracted coronavirus while traveling overseas.

City officials said they tried to get more information from L.A. County health officials but were told they would not confirm individual cases.

“This is very disturbing and seriously disappointing to say the least,” said Mayor Richard Montgomery. “Not being able to obtain information about COVID-19 cases in our own community is counterproductive to our common goal of protecting our residents.”

