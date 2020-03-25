Mayor Garcetti announces that DWP will shut off water and power for nonessential businesses that don’t close

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti held his daily briefing on the city’s coronavirus response on Tuesday.

The mayor opened the briefing recognizing the first COVID-19 death of a teenager in L.A. County.

He reminded young people that the virus can hit them too, urging them to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“Your behaviour can save a life and take a life,” Garcetti said. “And that life could be yours.”

The mayor addressed President Trump’s remarks from earlier Tuesday about the having the nation “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” Garcetti said he didn’t think L.A. would be back to normal “in that short time.”

“We won’t extend it one day longer than we need to,” Garcetti said but emphasized that the ‘safe at home’ measure had to be followed through.

The mayor announced the “business ambassadors program” — an effort to get nonessential businesses to close.

“This behavior is irresponsible and selfish,” he said of nonessential businesses that remain open.

He said the Department of Water and Power will shut off water and power for businesses who don’t comply.

Neighborhood prosecutors will implement safety measures, he said. They will contact the businesses before issuing further action.

Similar to those of the past week, the press conference was held remotely with media dialing in by phone to heed social distancing rules.

The briefing comes after Garcetti announced an emergency order Monday, prohibiting residential rental units from being removed from the rental market.

The mayor also announced that restaurants and bars could deliver alcoholic beverages, as a means of stimulating business.

Garcetti has repeatedly emphasized the need for residents to stay home and practice physical distancing.

An L.A. City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled until further notice.

L.A. County had 669 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, with 11 deaths. The state had 2,566 cases with 51 deaths.

I know we're all anxious to return to our routines –– to see the people we love and visit the places that make this city home. But please take this health pandemic seriously –– stay home and practice physical distancing. Every single choice you make could save a life or risk one. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 24, 2020

