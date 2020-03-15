Mayor Garcetti urges L.A. not to panic-buy and hoard supplies amid coronavirus outbreak

Faced with long lines, panicked shoppers and empty shelves, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles police on Sunday urged people not to hoard supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is about preparation and prevention, not panic. No need to hoard excess items. There is no food shortage and stores will restock,” Garcetti said on Twitter.
The guidance comes amid unprecedented levels of demand that has left some stories out of stock of many items. Long lines were reported at Trader Joe’s, Costco and other retailers, as well as local mom-and-pop stores. Hot items included frozen goods, pasta, water, meats and, of course, toilet paper.
Garcetti noted there was no need to stock up on bottled water because L.A. tap water “is clean and safe.”
