Monrovia school undergoes ‘deep cleaning,’ informs parents of coronavirus connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Monrovia middle school underwent a “deep cleaning” after learning that a parent had been in contact with someone exposed to the novel coronavirus, the school district stated in an email obtained by KTLA.

Clifton Middle School, which is located at 226 South Ivy Avenue, was named in the email that was recently sent to parents.

“…we want to inform you that we just learned that a Clifton Middle School parent who works in the health industry had been in contact with an individual who had been exposed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus,” the Monrovia Unified School District stated in the email.

Neither the parent nor their children have shown any associated symptoms but are self-isolating for 14 days out of an abundance of caution, according to the district.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health informed district officials that no health risk is posed when no symptoms are present.

Clifton Middle School still underwent a “deep cleaning” and was ready to go forward with its normal class schedule Thursday, the email stated.

Local public health officials confirmed six more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of patients in Los Angeles County to seven.

There were at least 161 known cases in the United States as of Thursday morning.

The vast majority of deaths in the U.S. have been in Washington state, where 10 people have died. California reported its first death from the virus on Wednesday.