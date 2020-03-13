NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS pause production amid coronavirus outbreak

The Viacom logo is seen outside company headquarters in New York City on August 13, 2019. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NBCUniversal and several ViacomCBS brands announced some of the TV industry’s broadest steps yet to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, as Hollywood scrambled to respond to the pandemic.

The former’s Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studios and First Run Syndication will pause production for two weeks where possible, after which the situation will be reassessed and a new start date for those titles determined. In other cases, NBCUniversal is accelerating plans to finish physical production.

Similarly, CBS, Paramount Television Studios and Showtime released a joint statement that they have begun to postpone production on pilots and current series on a case-by-case basis, “informed by the best information from health experts and government officials.”

“Some productions may continue as long as they do not involve live audiences and/or environments that are considered at risk,” the statement said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.