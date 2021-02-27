New fears of next coronavirus wave as case declines slow, variants grow

Patty Trejo, left, visits her husband, Joseph Trejo, a 53-year-old locksmith with the Anaheim Union High School District and a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator, in the ICU at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton on Feb. 15.(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Federal officials are expressing worry that the decline in national daily coronavirus cases is starting to flatten, as one of the variants, from the U.K., is increasing throughout the nation.

They warned against states relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, saying the nation remains at a precarious point that could tip into a fourth surge before more people get vaccinated.

“We are at that very precarious position that we were right before the fall surge — where anything that could perturb that could give us another surge,” Fauci told reporters at a briefing Friday. “We don’t want to be people always looking at the dark side of things, but you want to be realistic. So we have to carefully look at what happens over the next week or so with those numbers before you start making the understandable need to relax on certain restrictions.”

“We couldn’t say it in stronger terms: We think it is a mistake to take our foot off the gas too early, especially when we are accelerating our vaccination efforts right now,” said Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.