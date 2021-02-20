New optimism that COVID-19 is finally dwindling as case numbers plummet and more get vaccinated

Firefighter Anthony MacDougall administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Carmen Limeta at a mobile vaccination site at South Park Recreation Center in Los Angeles.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As coronavirus cases plummet nationwide and vaccinations total 1.7 million Americans a day and rising, health experts are increasingly striking a new tone in their pandemic assessments: optimism.

“I could be wrong, but I don’t think we’re going to see a big fourth surge,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “I think we’ve seen the worst of it.”

Many epidemiologists and other scientists, while still cautious, say they feel increasingly hopeful that the rest of 2021 will not replay the nightmare of last year.

The arrival of spring will likely aid the ongoing precipitous drop in coronavirus cases, as warmer weather allows people to spend more time outdoors and creates a less hospitable environment for the virus, experts say.

