NHL suspends season indefinitely over coronavirus pandemic

An empty Staples Center before the Kings’ game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.(Jack Harris / Los Angeles Times)

The National Hockey League announced Thursday it is suspending the season indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes a day after the NBA announced Wednesday night it was suspending its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. According to multiple reports, Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive. Early Thursday, California officials called for the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people across the state to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Following the NBA’s decision, the NHL released a statement Wednesday that said: “The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options.”

Major League Soccer and the ATP Tour suspended their seasons on Thursday and several collegiate conferences, including the Pac-12, Big Ten, Southeastern and Big 12, canceled their men’s basketball tournaments.

