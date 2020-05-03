Nursing homes have been devastated by the coronavirus crisis; but they may see a financial gain

First responders load a patient into an ambulance from a nursing home where multiple people have contracted COVID-19 on April 17, 2020 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The nursing home industry has been devastated by the coronavirus, with outbreaks killing thousands of elderly residents and likely setting the stage for both increased regulations and huge legal liabilities.

But the health crisis presents operators with a potential financial upside.

Patients with COVID-19 could be worth more than four times what homes are able to charge for long-term residents with relatively mild health issues.

Some patient advocates and industry experts fear the premium pay available for coronavirus patients — and a simultaneous easing of regulations around transfers — could tempt some home operators to move out low-paying residents to bring in more lucrative COVID-19 patients, despite the obvious health risks to residents and staff.

