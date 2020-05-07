Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom holds daily coronavirus briefing

Nursing student Kourtney Gomez on how coronavirus has affected her last semester

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7pm on May 6, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter