NY-based fashion designer Christian Siriano asks sewing team to make face masks for medical responders

Designer Christian Siriano poses on the runway before his Christian Siriano For Kleinfeld Spring/Summer 2017 Bridal Collection at Kleinfeld on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (JP Yim/Getty Images)

Hospitals and health care workers in New York without enough face masks to deal with the coronovirus are being promised help from someone more famous for his red carpet looks.

Christian Siriano in a tweet vowed to make masks, asking his sewing team to pump them out to help medical responders. The tweet got Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attention, who thanked the “Project Runway” star and got in touch with his team.

Siriano later posted a photo of a mask in a plastic bag and captioned it: “Prototypes are happening — more updates by next week.”

Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020