O.C. experiences rise in COVID-19 cases, but no plans to reinstate mask mandate

Orange County has seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases, but has no plans yet to reinstate a mask requirement like neighboring Los Angeles County did over the weekend.
Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on July 19, 2021.
by: Chip YostPosted: / Updated:
Orange County has seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases, but has no plans yet to reinstate a mask requirement like neighboring Los Angeles County did over the weekend.
Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on July 19, 2021.