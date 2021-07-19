O.C. experiences rise in COVID-19 cases, but no plans to reinstate mask mandate

Orange County has seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases, but has no plans yet to reinstate a mask requirement like neighboring Los Angeles County did over the weekend.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on July 19, 2021.

