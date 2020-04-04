O.C. health officials confirm 75 new cases of COVID-19, 14th county death

Huntington Beach remained open to the public as many other area beaches were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 3, 2020. (KTLA)

Health officials in Orange County reported 75 news cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Saturday.

There have been 786 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, including 14 deaths related to the virus since Friday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Among the cities with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases is Anaheim with 74 cases, 70 cases in Irvine and 70 cases in Newport Beach.

Across Orange County, 112 people are hospitalized due to the virus, 71 of whom are in the intensive care unit, the county health care agency reported. There have been 9,797 people tested for COVID-19 in Orange County as of Saturday.

Governor Gavin Newsom said at a news conference Saturday that he vowed to ramp up COVID-19 testing as the state reported a total of 276 deaths and 12,026 cases in the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom urged the public to continue to follow stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

“The most important thing is to continue to practice the physical distance that you have been,” Newsom said.