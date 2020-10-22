O.C. health officials give coronavirus update as county remains in red tier

Orange County health officials are expected to give an update on coronavirus in the region Thursday as the county remains in the red tier, which is the second-most restrictive stage of the state’s reopening plan.

The county is not able to reopen parks like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm since it has not yet entered the less restrictive yellow tier of the state’s plan. State officials said this week that California counties in that tier can reopen parks with some modifications.

Check back for updates to this developing story.