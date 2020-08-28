Central Valley Foster Farms plant ordered to close after 8 workers die of COVID-19

The Foster Farms processing plant in Livingston, California, is seen in 2013. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

The site of one of California’s worst coronavirus outbreaks has been a Foster Farms poultry plant in the Central Valley. And now, officials want the processing plant shut down.

Eight workers at the Foster Farms Livingston Facility have died — representing 18% of the COVID-19 death toll in Merced County among people under the age of 65. At least 358 employees have tested positive, Merced County health officials said in a statement.

Other Foster Farms facilities in multiple counties are also experiencing outbreaks, said Dr. Erica Pan, the acting state health officer.

“In view of increasing deaths and uncontrolled COVID-19 cases, the decision was made to order the Livingston Plant within the Foster Farms Livingston Complex closed until acceptable safety measures are in place,” Dr. Salvador Sandoval, the Merced County health officer, said in a statement late Thursday.

