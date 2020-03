Dallas and Janet Weaver wear protective masks March 18 as they return from a walk on the Huntington Beach pier.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County on Saturday said total coronavirus cases jumped to 403, including four deaths.

The rise came as the county is doing more testing. As of Saturday, the county had performed more than 4,800 tests.

Officials on Friday began released city-by-city coronavirus cases, with Anaheim, Irvine and Newport Beach having among the highest totals.

But officials cautioned about how to view that list.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.