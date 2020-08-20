Orange County gets waivers to open 10 schools a day after reporting 1st juvenile death due to coronavirus

Ten Orange County schools can resume in-classroom instruction after getting state waivers approved, health officials announced Wednesday, a day after reporting the first COVID-19-related death of a juvenile.

County officials will speak about the region’s response to the pandemic during an afternoon news conference after health officials reported another 429 cases of the virus and 23 more deaths. That brings the total number of cases to 44,936, with 856 lives lost to the still spreading virus.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Health Agency reported the death of a teenage girl who had underlying health conditions, marking the county’s first such fatality.

A day later, the health department announced that state officials approved the reopening of 10 schools in the county. Such waivers require a case rate of less than 200 cases per 100,000 people.

