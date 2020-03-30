Orange County officials to provide update on coronavirus response as 464 people test positive

Orange County officials provided an update Monday about the number of coronavirus cases in the county and on the situation in county jails.

On Monday, 37 more people reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 464. The death count remained at four, according to the O.C. Health Agency.

Anaheim, Irvine and Newport Beach have the highest number of cases in O.C., the county’s new city-by-city data of diagnosed cases shows.

The data breakdown only separates cities and areas with more than 25,000 residents. The cities with fewer residents, as well as unincorporated areas, together accounted for 40 cases as of Sunday.

The county released the data breakdown on Friday, saying that the figures show where those with coronavirus live, and not necessarily where they contracted it.

“City numbers should not be interpreted as where transmission is geographically focused or not,” O.C. Director of Public Health David Souleles said at a Friday news conference. “COVID-19 transmission is a risk countywide.”

The county is seeking donations to support various low-income and dependent residents including foster children and seniors, according to the O.C. Emergency Operations Center.

#OCCOVID19 | Donations Needed: @OCGovCA relies on community partnerships to fill the gap and support various low-income and dependent residents including foster children and seniors. See below for what we will be accepting and where donations can be dropped off 👇 pic.twitter.com/KJqfiQHctN — Orange County Emergency Operations Center (@OrangeCountyEOC) March 24, 2020

California has reported 6,424 positive cases and 133 deaths.

Check back for updates to this developing story.