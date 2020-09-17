Orange County to give update on coronavirus as it remains in less restrictive reopening stage than most of SoCal

While much of California continues to faces mass closures over the pandemic, Orange County remains in a less restrictive stage of the state’s reopening plan than most of Southern California.

County officials are expected to address the pandemic during a weekly news conference Thursday after the health department recorded another four deaths of COVID-19 patients and 140 more cases. In total, 51,399 cases of the virus have been reported and 1,115 patients have died.

Currently, O.C. remains in the red tier of California’s reopening plan, which is less restrictive than the purple tier that Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties are all in.

Dozens of school campuses reopened last month after the county managed to get case rates low enough, and schools can still apply for waivers to provide in-person instruction.

Correction: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect reopening stage for Orange County. The county remains in the red tier of the state’s color-coded system, just below purple tier. The post has been updated.