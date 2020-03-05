Other LAX workers tested after medical screener contracts coronavirus

After a worker at Los Angeles International Airport became ill and later tested positive for the coronavirus, officials have tested other workers, according to a source familiar with the case.

So far, officials said no LAX passengers or other workers have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected more than 50 people in California.

The worker was confirmed as having the virus Tuesday and so far has a mild case and has been isolated, the sources said. Family members of the person also have been tested.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security described the worker as a medical screener who “wore all the correct protective equipment and took necessary protections on the job.”

