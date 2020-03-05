Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Other LAX workers tested after medical screener contracts coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Los Angeles International Airport is seen in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles International Airport is seen in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

After a worker at Los Angeles International Airport became ill and later tested positive for the coronavirus, officials have tested other workers, according to a source familiar with the case.

So far, officials said no LAX passengers or other workers have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected more than 50 people in California.

The worker was confirmed as having the virus Tuesday and so far has a mild case and has been isolated, the sources said. Family members of the person also have been tested.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security described the worker as a medical screener who “wore all the correct protective equipment and took necessary protections on the job.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter