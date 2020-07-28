Poll: Latinos worry more than other Californians about COVID-19 impacting their health, finances

Residents sign up for COVID-19 testing administered by the Latino Task Force and the Department of Public Health in San Francisco’s Mission District in this undated photo. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Latinos are much more anxious that they will become sick or affected financially by the novel coronavirus than their fellow Californians, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The poll, released Monday, found that 61% of Latinos respondents were worried that they or their family members would get sick with the virus, compared with just 28% of Black and white Californians and 37% of Asian American residents.

Latinos also worry more about finances, with 56% saying they are concerned they or their family members will be affected financially by the pandemic. That compares with 31% of Black and Asian American poll respondents, and 22% of white respondents.

Latino respondents also reported that their lives have already been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and that their mental health is suffering as a result, more so than the other demographic groups.

