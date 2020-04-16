Prosecutors investigating Bay Area nursing home where 13 have died of COVID-19

A view of the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center on April 14, 2020 in Hayward, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Prosecutors in the Bay Area have opened an investigation into a nursing home in Hayward where 13 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for Alameda County Dist. Atty. Nancy O’Malley said Wednesday that her office had begun an investigation into Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Officials said 41 residents and 26 staff members there have tested positive for COVID-19. Teresa Drenick, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, declined to specify the scope of the investigation but said it began last week.

The inquiry will be handled by a consumer protection division and an elder protection unit, and Drenick noted that prosecutors and inspectors have experience in looking at safety and health issues at long-term care and skilled nursing facilities.

