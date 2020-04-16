Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 7

Prosecutors investigating Bay Area nursing home where 13 have died of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A view of the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center on April 14, 2020 in Hayward, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A view of the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center on April 14, 2020 in Hayward, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Prosecutors in the Bay Area have opened an investigation into a nursing home in Hayward where 13 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for Alameda County Dist. Atty. Nancy O’Malley said Wednesday that her office had begun an investigation into Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Officials said 41 residents and 26 staff members there have tested positive for COVID-19. Teresa Drenick, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, declined to specify the scope of the investigation but said it began last week.

The inquiry will be handled by a consumer protection division and an elder protection unit, and Drenick noted that prosecutors and inspectors have experience in looking at safety and health issues at long-term care and skilled nursing facilities.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter