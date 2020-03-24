Rancho Palos Verdes mayor and former mayor test positive for coronavirus

Ranchos Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank is seen in a photo posted on the city’s Facebook page on Jan. 23, 2020.

The current and former mayors of Rancho Palos Verdes have tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said Monday.

Mayor John Cruikshank attended a birthday party for former Mayor Susan Brooks on March 8, which they have since learned was attended by guests who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city said in a news release.

Both are at home in isolation, officials said.

“I am getting the rest and care I need and taking all necessary precautions as directed by my physician and public health officials,” Mayor Cruikshank said. “I hope my diagnosis underscores the need for all residents to take this crisis seriously and follow all directives from public health officials.”

Mayor Pro Tem Eric Alegria, who was also at the party, has not shown symptoms and has not been tested, according to the city. He has chosen to self-quarantine.

City Hall closed to the public on March 14 and almost all employees were working remotely, with the exception of essential staff. The building was being deep cleaned between shifts.

City officials urged all residents to follow the “safer at home” public health order and to only leave their homes for essential activities.

“COVID-19 is in all of our communities and we must all do our part to slow its spread,” the mayor said.