A UC Irvine sign is seen in a file photo. (Credit: KTLA)

A resident at the University of California Irvine’s graduate student housing has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

The campus Police Department described the patient as a “UCI affiliate.”

“The patient is isolated and the risk of contamination is low,” UCI police said in a tweet.

Earlier in March, the university in Orange County canceled its spring graduation ceremony to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

zotALERT4 Final: Contact the COVID-19 Response Center at 949-824-9918 or email covid19@uci.edu or visit https://t.co/mFmlQmiyf5 — UCI Police Department (@UCIrvinePD) March 21, 2020

zotALERT 1: Today, UCI was notified that an UCI affiliate living in graduate student housing tested positive for COVID-19. — UCI Police Department (@UCIrvinePD) March 21, 2020

