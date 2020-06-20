Riverside and San Bernardino counties report highest ever one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Riverside County residents watch video monitors of an emergency Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting in May 2020.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Riverside County and San Bernardino County this week reported their highest ever one-day increase in coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Riverside added 516 cases to their total count, and the San Bernardino count jumped by 440 cases.

Both Inland Empire counties beat out records set earlier in the week. Riverside County’s previous one-day record was set on Tuesday with 409 cases, while San Bernardino’s previous heigh was 281, reported on the same day.

“Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, protests — there’s no one event or no one occasion that we can point to” for the uptick in cases, said Felisa Cardona, a spokesperson from San Bernardino.

Riverside County has now recorded a total of 12,467 coronavirus cases and 408 related deaths, the county reported. The hardest-hit areas include the city of Riverside, with a total of 1,854 cases, followed by Moreno Valley with 1,060, Indio with 894 and Coachella with 791.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.