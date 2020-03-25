S.B. County officials to address public after announcing first COVID-19 death, increase in cases

San Bernardino County officials will be addressing the public Wednesday, one day after announcing the first coronavirus-related death in the county.

A 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions was identified as the person who died, according to Tuesday’s news release from the county Department of Public Health.

The county also confirmed an additional seven COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 38.

“Everyone should assume that anyone could have COVID-19 and unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are appealing to everyone who possibly can to stay safe at home,” San Bernardino County Acting Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson stated in the news release.

The first confirmed COVID-19 case in San Bernardino County was reported on March 15.

On March 19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state wide Stay at Home order with exceptions for acquiring vital goods, or going to an essential job.

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.