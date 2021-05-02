San Diego may loosen cannabis rules to allow more minorities, low-income residents to become part of lucrative industry

In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

San Diego is launching a comprehensive analysis of its laws governing cannabis businesses to see how they could be loosened to allow more minorities and low-income residents to become part of the lucrative industry.

City officials say changes may include lifting a cap on the number of dispensaries, allowing on-site consumption lounges and softening rules that bar cannabis businesses from opening near schools, churches and other “sensitive receptors.”

Another possible change is ending a requirement that deliveries come from dispensaries with retail storefronts, which would broaden access to the industry by shrinking start-up costs for low-income people.

City officials say they also will consider lowering taxes on indoor cannabis farms and factories that make edible cannabis products, a move that could spur more of those businesses to open locally.

