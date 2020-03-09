San Francisco bans group events at city facilities for 2 weeks amid coronavirus concerns

San Francisco’s Ferry Building sits along the Embarcadero at the foot of Market Street. The city has banned group events of more than 50 people at many facilities amid the spread of coronavirus.(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco has banned group events of more than 50 people at many city facilities amid the growing spread of coronavirus, part of a larger effort in California to contain the outbreak.

The ban will last for two weeks and includes such iconic locations as City Hall, the Embarcadero piers, the Palace of Fine Arts and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The order was “issued on the basis of scientific evidence and best practices as currently known and available to protect vulnerable members of the public from avoidable risk of serious illness or death resulting from exposure to coronavirus,” the city said.

The move was prompted by a perception among officials that the risk of the virus’ spread is increasing.

