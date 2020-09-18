San Francisco could allow indoor dining by end of September if city moves into state’s next reopening tier

An employee for Atelier Crenn restaurant hands a takeout order to a customer through a window in San Francisco, Calif. on April, 1, 2020, during the novel coronavirus outbreak. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

San Francisco will allow inside dining at restaurants when the city moves into the next tier of reopenings, possibly by the end of the month, city officials said Friday.

Indoor dining will be limited to 25% capacity, up to 100 people. The Department of Public Health is working with the restaurant industry to develop health and safety guidelines for the reopening.

“Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19,” Mayor London Breed said in a news release. “Many have adapted with takeout and outdoor dining, but they’ve still been barely hanging on and, sadly, some have closed for good.”

California has established color-coded tiers for reopening. San Francisco is now in the red zone, the second most-restricted tier, indicating transmission of the virus is substantial.

