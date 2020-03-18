Santa Clarita coronavirus survivor relieved to be home after 41 days in quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Within 24 hours of being released from quarantine, a Santa Clarita man said Tuesday he is recovering well from the novel coronavirus.

Carl Goldman spent 41 days in quarantine after contracting the virus last month, receiving treatment in a medical facility in Omaha, Nebraska. He and his wife went into quarantine following a cruise on the Diamond Princess through Southeast Asia.

"My body just thought it'd finally cooperate and I tested negative two times in a row," Goldman said.

Goldman plans to remain inside his home, following the warnings from public officials for anyone 65 and older to self-quarantine. He is 67.

He and his wife, Jeri, were among 2,600 passengers stuck inside their cabins for about two weeks aboard the Diamond Princess, which was docked in a port outside Tokyo in early February. At least 64 people aboard the ship were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The weeks since have mostly consisted of isolation, he said. In Omaha, he watched snow fall through a window from inside the facility where he was being treated.

"And I looked out my window and just wished I could go play in it," Goldman said.

Later, some of the medical staff brought a snowball inside for him.

Goldman said has been feeling physically better and taking pleasure in little moments, relieved to be able to rest at home. He has written about his experience with the virus in journals published on the website for KHTS Radio, the station he co-owns with his wife.

"Enjoying my two dogs and even enjoying cleaning up their poop in the yard now," Goldman told KTLA of his current home life. "Never thought I would miss that."

"My wife, who was quarantine for a good chunk of time but returned home over two weeks ago, she now says her quarantine was a gift," he said. "I'm not quite there yet."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.