School district in Sacramento County cancels all classes over coronavirus fears

A school district in Sacramento County announced it will be shutting all schools for the week of March 7 through March 13 due to coronavirus concerns, according to an email sent out to Elk Grove families Saturday.

No students or staff in the Elk Grove Unified School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Christopher R. Hoffman.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents stating an update would be given by the end of the day on March 12 indicating whether and when schools may reopen or remain closed.

Due to the cancellation of classes, Hoffman said the district is moving its spring break originally scheduled for April 6-10 to March 9-13.

According to Hoffman, the decision to shut down schools was made in collaboration with EGUSD’s Board of Trustees, labor groups, the Sacramento County Office of Education and the Sacramento County Public Health Department.

For the latest information on COVID-19, families are encouraged to visit the EGUSD website, the SCPH webpage dedicated to COVID-19 (2019 Novel Coronavirus), and the CDC homepage.