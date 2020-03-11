Seattle public schools to close at least 2 weeks over coronavirus outbreak, affecting 53K students

Do not enter signs are seen taped to doors at Bothell High School on Feb. 27, 2020 in Bothell, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

The Seattle Public School system will close due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Washington state, which prompted the governor to ban all events and gatherings of more than 250 people in Seattle’s metro area.

The closure announced by Seattle Public Schools in a statement affects about 53,000 students and came after Gov. Jay Inslee made his announcement about events and gatherings.

The school system’s statement issued Wednesday said the campuses will be closed for a minimum of two weeks.

The Seattle district’s closure came after a suburban district north of Seattle with 22,000 students closed schools and started using online lessons.

(1/3) Starting Thursday, March 12, @SeaPubSchools and the Seattle School Board will close Seattle Public Schools for a minimum of 14 days as the CDC currently guides. This necessary action is an effective way to disrupt widespread infection. — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) March 11, 2020