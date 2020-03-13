SeaWorld to temporarily close parks nationwide starting Monday to help combat spread of coronavirus

Sadie, a 13-year-old bottlenose dolphin at SeaWorld San Diego, swims with her newborn calf at the marine park’s Dolphin Stadium Oct. 20, 2014, in San Diego. (Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images)

SeaWorld Entertainment will temporarily close all of its theme parks effective Monday through the end of March to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The parent of SeaWorld San Diego announced the pending park closures Friday and posted the statement in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The shutdown follows Disney’s announcement that it will close Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim beginning Saturday and lasting through the end of the month.

“During this time, essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care,” the company said in a statement. “Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations also will continue to operate.”

