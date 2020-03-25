Senate Democrats and White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) speaks while flanked by President Donald Trump during a briefing about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

After haggling for days of over the final details, Senate Democrats and the White House agreed Tuesday to a nearly $2-trillion stimulus package to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, including direct payments to most Americans and a half-trillion-dollar fund to shore up struggling companies.

The stimulus bill — by far the largest ever proposed — comes with a price tag equivalent to 9% of the nation’s gross domestic product and is meant to provide direct financial aid to help individuals, hospitals and businesses. It includes $300 billion for small businesses, $150 billion for local and state governments and $130 billion for hospitals, according to those involved in the negotiations.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) negotiated through Monday night and all day Tuesday to resolve outstanding issues.

A Senate vote on the deal could occur quickly, with the House potentially following soon after.

