Breaking News
Senate Democrats and White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 10

Senate Democrats and White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) speaks while flanked by President Donald Trump during a briefing about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) speaks while flanked by President Donald Trump during a briefing about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

After haggling for days of over the final details, Senate Democrats and the White House agreed Tuesday to a nearly $2-trillion stimulus package to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, including direct payments to most Americans and a half-trillion-dollar fund to shore up struggling companies.

The stimulus bill — by far the largest ever proposed — comes with a price tag equivalent to 9% of the nation’s gross domestic product and is meant to provide direct financial aid to help individuals, hospitals and businesses. It includes $300 billion for small businesses, $150 billion for local and state governments and $130 billion for hospitals, according to those involved in the negotiations.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) negotiated through Monday night and all day Tuesday to resolve outstanding issues.

A Senate vote on the deal could occur quickly, with the House potentially following soon after.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter