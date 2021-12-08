Signs of omicron variant found in California wastewater

Signs of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been found in California’s wastewater, officials said, as the number of cases associated with the new variant rose to double digits this week, including a newly confirmed infection in a Long Beach resident.

Clues suggestive of Omicron’s presence in the Central Valley were picked up in wastewater samples collected in Sacramento and Merced counties, California state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Tuesday in a discussion hosted by the California Medical Assn.

“We definitely are seeing Omicron across the state, for sure,” Pan said.

In Sacramento County, Stanford University researchers detected a distinctive mutation that is found in Omicron from wastewater collected Nov. 30, according to a statement provided by county spokesperson Janna Haynes. Results were confirmed Monday, the county said.

