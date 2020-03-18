Silicon Valley sees 6 deaths related to coronavirus

A Google employee eats alone in the sun at lunch time on March 12, 2020, at the company’s main campus in the Silicon Valley city of Mountain View, Calif. (GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Silicon Valley, which has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, reported a sixth death on Wednesday with the total number of cases increasing to 175.

Of those who have contracted the virus, 70 are believed to have gotten it through community transmission and 56 are now hospitalized, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

Santa Clara County and other parts of the Bay Area have been on shelter-in-place orders. Issued Monday, the directive requires residents to stay home until at least April 7. They may leave their homes only for essential needs, such as visiting grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors and relatives. Officials say the order seeks to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming the healthcare system in a region that’s home to 7 million people.

In the seven Bay Area counties bound by the order, compliance has been generally strong but uneven in places. Some businesses were uncertain whether they were required to close.

