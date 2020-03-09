SoCal restaurant chain testing customers’ temperatures at the door over coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even before fear over the coronavirus outbreak took hold across California, a local Chinese restaurant chain began taking extra precautionary measures to ward off COVID-19: offering a 5% discount to encourage to-go orders and taking the temperatures of those who wish to dine inside the restaurant.

Sichuan Impression, which has locations in Alhambra, Tustin and West Los Angeles, announced the move on Instagram on Jan. 26— more than a month before Washington state reported the first coronavirus death in the U.S.

The restaurant said it had been watching the developments on the novel coronavirus in China.

"If any abnormal symptom, such as fever, is identified, we will immediately assist to contact the nearest medical service," the Instagram post read. "If you refuse to cooperate with the temperature measurement, we have to regretfully deny the service to you for the time being."

“We have family in China, so we understand the importance of doing everything we can to protect both our customers and our workers,” co-owner Kelly Xiao told the Orange County Register in a story published Saturday.

In addition to temperature tests on diners, workers also undergo "brief physicals" twice a day, the paper reported.

Both Orange and Los Angeles counties have declared local states of emergency in an effort to make necessary resources to prevent the spread of the virus accessible, but have also advised the public not to panic. They emphasized the effectiveness of hand washing and staying at home when sick.

Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the measures taken by Sichuan Impression.

Here are 4 prevention tips you and your family can take for #COVID19:



🧼Wash hands w/soap+water

🙅‍♀️Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth w/unwashed hands

🤒Avoid close contact w/people who are sick

🛑Stay away from work, school or others if you get sickhttps://t.co/wusO8I17rv — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) March 9, 2020