Breaking News
Watch live: White House officials discuss latest on the coronavirus outbreak
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Ep.2 Social Distancing | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve all heard of “social distancing” by now. The term is used frivolously about as often as it’s used to encourage serious action to slow the spread of COVID-19. Is social distancing enough to fight against coronavirus? According to renowned biologist Dr. William Haseltine, the answer is “no.” Here is why more extreme steps of self-isolation are necessary, and why we should look at the mitigation practices of countries like China and South Korea.

Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify RSS

Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter