1  of  3
Breaking News
NBA suspends season ‘until further notice’ after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus Tom Hanks announces he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus In coronavirus speech, President Trump says travel will be banned from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

Some Grand Princess cruise ship passengers will be quarantined on Monterey Peninsula

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship walk across the tarmac before boarding a charter plane at Oakland International Airport on March 10, 2020, in Oakland. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship walk across the tarmac before boarding a charter plane at Oakland International Airport on March 10, 2020, in Oakland. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Up to two dozen passengers of the Grand Princess will head to a California state beach on the Monterey Peninsula for a mandatory 14-day quarantine after they disembark from the cruise ship — where at least 21 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

During their temporary stay at the Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove, the individuals will be housed in a cluster of buildings “removed from visitors and the public, and will not interact with other Asilomar guests, employees or the general public,” according to a statement from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“Public health and safety is the responsibility of every level of government,” Pacific Grove City Councilwoman Amy Tomlinson said in a statement. “Pacific Grove is working closely with our state and federal partners to ensure the highest level of safety is provided for our community.”

Though none of those who will be moved to Asilomar are known to have contracted the novel coronavirus, officials said they will continue to be monitored and tested by medical professionals.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter