Some Grand Princess cruise ship passengers will be quarantined on Monterey Peninsula

Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship walk across the tarmac before boarding a charter plane at Oakland International Airport on March 10, 2020, in Oakland. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Up to two dozen passengers of the Grand Princess will head to a California state beach on the Monterey Peninsula for a mandatory 14-day quarantine after they disembark from the cruise ship — where at least 21 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

During their temporary stay at the Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove, the individuals will be housed in a cluster of buildings “removed from visitors and the public, and will not interact with other Asilomar guests, employees or the general public,” according to a statement from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“Public health and safety is the responsibility of every level of government,” Pacific Grove City Councilwoman Amy Tomlinson said in a statement. “Pacific Grove is working closely with our state and federal partners to ensure the highest level of safety is provided for our community.”

Though none of those who will be moved to Asilomar are known to have contracted the novel coronavirus, officials said they will continue to be monitored and tested by medical professionals.

