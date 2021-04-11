Some LAUSD schools to welcome back youngest students to classrooms this week as part of phased reopening

The nation’s second largest school district is opening up some of its campuses to their youngest students for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It has been at least a year since the the Los Angeles Unified School District has had students step foot onto a campus.

Beginning Tuesday, roughly 70 LAUSD schools will begin returning kindergarten and first-graders to classrooms for a few hours as part of a phased reopening of the school system.

The remaining elementary schools will then reopen on Monday, April 19, while middle school and high schools will welcome back students during the week of April 26.

As part of the district’s safe return to school guidelines, all students returning to campus will be required to receive a COVID-19 test, school officials said. Students will also have to answer a daily health screening questionnaire prior to entering their school.

In addition, LAUSD is opening 25 school-based vaccine centers to serve school families in underserved communities. The district will also provide coronavirus shots to those 16 and up who are family members of students.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 11, 2021.