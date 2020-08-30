South Korea sees 299 cases of the coronavirus as spike leads to renewed business closures

A worker disinfects an alley to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread on Aug. 29, 2020, in Seoul, South Korea. The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea were below 400 on Saturday for the second straight day, but sporadic cluster infections in the greater Seoul area are still putting the country’s virus fight at risk. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

South Korea has reported 299 new cases of the coronavirus as officials placed limits on dining at restaurants and closed fitness centers and after-school academies in the greater capital area to slow the spread of the virus.

The 17th consecutive day of triple-digit daily increases brought the national caseload to 19,699, including 323 deaths.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 209 of the new cases came from the capital of Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province and Incheon, a region that had been at the center of a viral resurgence this month.

Health authorities have ordered churches and nightspots to close and shifted more schools back to remote learning nationwide as infections spiked in recent weeks.

For eight days starting Sunday, restaurants in the Seoul metropolitan area will be allowed to provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9 p.m. Franchised coffee shops like Starbucks will sell only takeout drinks and food while gyms and after-school academies will be shut to slow the viral spread in the region.