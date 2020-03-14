Stanford University student tests positive for coronavirus, sparking new restrictions

A Stanford University undergraduate tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting more actions on campus.

“This student is now self-isolating. Our teams are currently doing contact tracing and are working to inform and provide guidance to all close contacts of the individual as soon as possible,” Stanford said in a statement.

The university already went to online classes last week. Now, the university said it was taking more actions to restrict those who remain on campus. A big concern is dining halls for students, which the university said is “fundamentally incompatible with the concept of social distancing.”

At dining halls, students “will be given pre-filled to-go containers and bottled or canned drinks. Students will then need to leave the dining hall and eat outdoors, in their dorm room or elsewhere. There will be limitations on the numbers of students allowed in the serving area at any one time.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.