Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom to unveil California’s revised budget proposal during daily coronavirus briefing

Stopping the spread of coronavirus on skid row

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7pm on May 13, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter