Study suggests certain blood types linked to higher, lower coronavirus risk

If there’s one thing we want to know about COVID-19, it’s probably this: What’s my risk of getting it?

Researchers have identified certain things that make some people more vulnerable than others. Men are at greater risk than women. Older people are at greater risk than younger people. Those with chronic health problems like Type 2 diabetes, obesity and serious heart conditions are faring worse than those without them. Black and Latino Americans are at greater risk than Asian Americans and whites.

Now there’s evidence that blood type could be a risk factor too.

A handful of studies have suggested that people with some blood types are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, while those with other blood types are less likely to require that level of care. The most recent evidence was published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine.

