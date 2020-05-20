Submit a video question to local representatives for the California COVID-19 virtual town hall

Nexstar’s California TV stations, including KTLA, will host a live congressional town hall on reopening California amid the coronavirus pandemic and viewers have the opportunity to have their questions answered live on television.

Inside California Politics: The Road To Reopening will air on May 27 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on six Nexstar Stations across from the state: KRON4 in San Francisco, KTXL in Sacramento, KTLA in Los Angeles, KGET in Bakersfield, KSEE/KGPE in Fresno and KSWB in San Diego. The town hall will also stream on each station’s websites.

The town hall will feature U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-1), U.S. Rep John Garamendi (D-3), U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock (R-4), U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-15), U.S. Rep. Jim Costa (D-16), U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-37), and U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-49).

Viewers can submit a question using the form below.

Video requirements:

Keep your question to 20 seconds

Start with your name and what city you live in

The question should be related to the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic

Tips on shooting your video:

Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more TV friendly)

Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well lit (so we can hear and see you)

Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)

Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)

Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background is appropriate

Viewers can also ask questions during the town hall using the hashtag #ReopeningCA on social media.